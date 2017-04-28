BRIEF-Home Capital Group Inc update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
April 28 Cosco Shipping Development Co Ltd :
* Entered into management services agreement for a fee of up to RMB80 million
* company to provide management services in respect of CS financial and target equities for a term of three years Source :(bit.ly/2pFUEPL) Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct