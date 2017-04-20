Correction: Fitch Affirms China United Property Insurance at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 2 June 2017 to update the name of China United Property Insurance Company Limited's immediate parent. Fitch Ratings has affirmed China United Property Insurance Company Limited's (CUPI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CUPI's ownership by China Orient Asset Management Co.,