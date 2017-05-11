BRIEF-Botswana Metals updates regarding BCL Ltd
* Has been advised by KPMG Botswana that High Court Of Botswana placed BCL Limited into final liquidation at the hearing
May 11 Cosi Inc:
* Cosi, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
* Cosi Inc - chapter 11 first amended joint plan of reorganization has gone effective on may 10, co has emerged from bankruptcy as a private company
MUMBAI, June 17 Lanco Infratech Ltd confirmed on Saturday that India's central bank had directed the company's lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process under the country's bankruptcy laws.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, on Friday won a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, after its bid of 823 million reais ($250 million)was approved by creditors, Raízen said in a securities filing.