Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 23 Cosi Inc
* Cosi, Inc. provides notice to holders of claims and interests and parties in interest regarding plan of reorganization, related deadlines, and hearing on plan confirmation
* Cosi - On March 21, 2017, court entered disclosure statement order approving first amended disclosure statement with respect to joint plan of reorganization
* Cosi Inc - A hearing to consider confirmation of plan is scheduled for April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.