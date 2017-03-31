BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:
* Joh. Berenberg, gossler & co. Kg ("Berenberg") has placed approximately 1.33 million ordinary shares
* Placing shares were placed at a price of 162.00 Swiss francs per share, a 8.3 per cent discount to the previous closing price on 30 March 2017
* Placing shares were placed at a price of 162.00 Swiss francs per share, a 8.3 per cent discount to the previous closing price on 30 March 2017

* Company received 102.8 million Swiss francs proceeds from the transaction
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT