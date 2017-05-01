May 1 Cosmos Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)

* Says lower gross margin rate of projects as main reason for the forecast

