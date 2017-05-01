BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 Cosmos Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
* Says lower gross margin rate of projects as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n4ViKU
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.