REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 CoStar Group Inc-
* CoStar Group grows first quarter net income 32% year-over-year; first quarter sales bookings accelerate to record $35 million; raises full-year earnings and revenue guidance
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $233 million to $235 million
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $227 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $945 million to $955 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.30 to $4.40
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.30 to $4.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $224.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $232.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $942.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.