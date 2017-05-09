BRIEF-Contura announces special cash dividend
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate
May 9 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation announces debt offering
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured
* Costco Wholesale Corp - Intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to pay previously announced special cash dividend of approximately $3.1 billion
* Costco Wholesale - Also intends to use net proceeds and existing cash to repay at or prior to maturity all of its 1.125% senior notes due Dec 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
