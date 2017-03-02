March 2 Costco Wholesale Corp:

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports second quarter and year-to-date operating results for fiscal year 2017, february sales results, and plans for membership fee increase

* Q2 Shr $1.17

* Says net sales for quarter increased six percent, to $29.13 billion from $27.57 billion last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costco Wholesale Corp - effective June 1, 2017, it will increase annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Goldstar (individual), business

* Costco Wholesale Corp - will also increase annual membership fees by $5 for business add-on members

* Costco Wholesale Corp - with increase, all U.S. And Canada Goldstar, business and business add-on members will pay an annual fee of $60

* Says total co comparable sales for twelve-week period were up 3%

* Costco Wholesale - annual fees for executive memberships in U.S. And canada to increase from $110 to $120

* Costco Wholesale - effective June 1, maximum annual 2% reward associated with U.S., canada executive membership will increase from $750 to $1,000

* Costco Wholesale Corp - "fee increases will impact around 35 million members, roughly half of them executive members"