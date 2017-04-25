UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports special cash dividend of $7.00 per share and increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Costco Wholesale Corp - aggregate payment will be approximately $3.1 billion
* Costco Wholesale Corp - special dividend will be funded primarily through additional borrowings.
* Costco Wholesale Corp - sets regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, that represents a quarterly increase of 5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources