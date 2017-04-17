April 17 Cota Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 550,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.25 percent of outstanding, through takeover bid

* Shares repurchased at the price of 1,106 yen per share, or 608.3 million yen in total

* Repurchase period from March 17 to April 14

* Payment date on May 11

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hd2LTq

