March 6 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* Cotiviti announces secondary public offering

* Selling stockholders intend to offer 7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Certain of selling stockholders propose to offer, at option of underwriters, up to an additional 1 million shares of common stock