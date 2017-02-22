Feb 22 Cotiviti Holdings Inc-

* Cotiviti announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $167.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted ebitda in a range of $266 - $272 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $684.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S