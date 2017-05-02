French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:
* Cotiviti announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $160.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million - $272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: