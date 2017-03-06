March 6 Cott Corp :

* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes

* Cott Corp - To offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private offering

* Cott-Proceeds from offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to repurchase any, all of outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020 of Cott Beverages