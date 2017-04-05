April 5 Cott Corp

* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021

* Cott Corp - redemption price of notes, as set forth in indenture, is equal to 100.000% of principal amount of such notes redeemed

* Cott Corp - unit gave notice to trustees of its intent to redeem $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of currently outstanding notes on may 5, 2017