* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Cott Corp
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
* Cott Corp - redemption price of notes, as set forth in indenture, is equal to 100.000% of principal amount of such notes redeemed
* Cott Corp - unit gave notice to trustees of its intent to redeem $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of currently outstanding notes on may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters