March 9 Cott Corp

* Cott prices and increases amount of senior notes offering

* Cott Corp - priced a private placement offering and increased amount of offering to $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Cott Corp says notes will mature on April 1, 2025

* Cott Corp - interest on notes will accrue, be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1, october 1 commencing oct 1, 2017 at rate of 5.5% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: