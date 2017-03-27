March 27 Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Counterpath Corp - under NCIB, company may acquire up to an aggregate of 258,613 common shares over next 12-month period

* Counterpath Corp - tsx has accepted its notice of intention to make a NCIB which shall commence on March 29, 2017 and terminate on March 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: