March 13 Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Counterpath Corp says quarterly revenue of $2.6 million compared to revenue of $2.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly non GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14