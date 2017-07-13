FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Counterpath reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Counterpath reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Counterpath Corp - revenue of $2.4 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017, versus $3.0 million for q4 of fiscal 2016

* Counterpath Corp - expects revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2018 compared to Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Counterpath Corp - ‍company expects revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2018 compared to Q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Counterpath Corp - Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Counterpath Corp qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.