July 19 (Reuters) - Country Garden:

* Issue Of US$600,000,000 4.75pct Senior Notes Due 2022

* Co, subsidiary guarantors and subsidiary guarantor pledgors entered into purchase agreement to issue of US$600 million 4.75pct senior notes due 2022

* Estimated net proceeds in connection with notes issue, will be about US$590.8 million