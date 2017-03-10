BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :
* Country Garden's Forest City says always planned to sell beyond China and has chosen to bring those plans forward this year
* Says looks to present overview of projects in China and beyond
* Says closed centres to refurbish sales galleries, upgrade marketing materials and retrain sales professionals (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: