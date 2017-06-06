June 6 Countryside Properties Plc:
bookrunner:
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in
Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers
* Richard and Graham Cherry sold 11,017,432 ordinary shares,
representing about 2.4 pct of co's share capital, at price of
325 pper share
* Proceeds payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and
closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on June 8
* After placing completes, Richard Cherry will hold c.1.5
pct of co's share capital, Graham Cherry will hold c.2.0 pct
co's share capital
