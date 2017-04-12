April 12 Countryside Properties Plc:
* Trading statement - H1 2017
* H1 completions up 31% to 1,437 homes (h1 2016: 1,095
homes)
* H1 private average selling price ("asp") reduced by 13% to
£440,000 but with underlying sales price growth of 6%
* H1 record private forward order book up 69% at £347.1m (h1
2016: £205.3m)
* H1 partnerships land bank 2 up 1,210 plots to 16,124 plots
(h1 2016: 14,914 plots)
* See substantial growth within partnerships supported by a
number of successful bids in first half and continuing flow of
bid opportunities
* Customer demand, government support and good mortgage
availability... Look set to continue for remainder of year
