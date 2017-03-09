March 9 Countrywide Plc
* FY pretax profit 19.5 million stg
* FY basic EPS 8.0 pence
* FY total income 737.0 million stg versus 733.7 million stg
* 2017 outlook sales market volatility likely to continue
* New dividend policy to pay out between 30 and 35% of
earnings; no final dividend for 2016
* 9.99% placing of share capital announced to reinforce
balance sheet
* Key cost initiatives underway to underpin future profits
* In 2017 expects headwinds from tenants' fees regulation
and pressured landlord environment
* In 2017 focus on share gain through digital rollout,
planned to be in 50% of branches by june 2017
* Expect a resilient performance in 2017
* In 2016, political uncertainty and stamp duty changes had
a significant impact on uk property market
* Looking forward expect difficult market conditions for
foreseeable future
