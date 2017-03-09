March 9 Countrywide Plc

* FY pretax profit 19.5 million stg

* FY basic EPS 8.0 pence

* FY total income 737.0 million stg versus 733.7 million stg

* 2017 outlook sales market volatility likely to continue

* New dividend policy to pay out between 30 and 35% of earnings; no final dividend for 2016

* 9.99% placing of share capital announced to reinforce balance sheet

* Key cost initiatives underway to underpin future profits

* In 2017 expects headwinds from tenants' fees regulation and pressured landlord environment

* In 2017 focus on share gain through digital rollout, planned to be in 50% of branches by june 2017

* Expect a resilient performance in 2017

* In 2016, political uncertainty and stamp duty changes had a significant impact on uk property market

* In 2016, political uncertainty and stamp duty changes had a significant impact on uk property market

* Looking forward expect difficult market conditions for foreseeable future