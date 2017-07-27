BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend

July 27 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc

* H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

* H1 operating profit 6.5 million stg versus 28.3 million stg

* Countrywide - h1 2017 was tough compared to last year given high levels of housing transactions brought forward as result of stamp duty changes and eu referendum

* Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend, and will review situation at full year

* Cost reduction plans are on track to deliver our full year targets

* Expect results and our leverage for full year to be within range of market expectations