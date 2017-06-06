RPT-COLUMN-The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down: Andy Home
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
June 6 Countrywide Plc
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
* Jim will be succeeded by Himanshu Raja who will join board on 12 June 2017 and will take up CFO post on 1 august 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash