June 6 Countrywide Plc

* ‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​

* ‍Jim will be succeeded by Himanshu Raja who will join board on 12 June 2017 and will take up CFO post on 1 august 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: