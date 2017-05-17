BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 17 Coupa Software Inc
* Coupa acquires Riskopy for advanced data aggregation engine
* Financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed.
* Coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018
* Coupa Software - deal not expected to have material impact on Coupa's results of operations or financial condition for its FY ending January 31, 2018
* Coupa Software - has acquired substantially all of assets of Riskopy Inc
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround