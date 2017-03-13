BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Coupa Software Inc
* Coupa software reports fourth quarter & full year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $167 million to $170 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $38 million to $38.5 million
* Q4 revenue $38 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 non-gaap net loss per share is expected to be between $0.12 loss and $0.17 loss per share.
* Total revenues are expected to be between $38.0 and $38.5 million for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14