March 13 Coupa Software Inc

* Coupa software reports fourth quarter & full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $167 million to $170 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $38 million to $38.5 million

* Q4 revenue $38 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 non-gaap net loss per share is expected to be between $0.12 loss and $0.17 loss per share.

* Total revenues are expected to be between $38.0 and $38.5 million for q1