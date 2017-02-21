BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 21 Cousins Properties Inc:
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
* Cousins Properties Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering for repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock