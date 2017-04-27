April 27 Cousins Properties Inc
* Q1 FFO per share $0.16
* Cousins Properties Inc - funds from operations for q1 were
$0.16 per share
* Q1 FFO per share $0.17 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Cousins Properties Inc - for year ending december 31,
2017, company now expects to report ffo in range of $0.58 to
$0.63 per share
* Cousins Properties Inc - has also initiated full year 2017
net income guidance in range of $0.41 to $0.49 per share for
year ending december 31, 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text - bit.ly/2pn763R
Further company coverage: