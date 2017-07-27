FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q2 results
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cousins Properties Inc:

* Cousins Properties releases second quarter 2017 results

* Cousins Properties Inc - net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter was $0.40 per share‍​

* Cousins Properties Inc - funds from operations for the second quarter was $0.16 per share

* Cousins Properties Inc - has narrowed its full year 2017 net income guidance from $0.41 to $0.49 per share to $0.43 to $0.48 per share

* Cousins Properties Inc - full year 2017 ffo guidance of $0.58 to $0.63 remains unchanged

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.