BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Covalon Technologies Ltd:
* Covalon announces $2.6 million private placement and warrant exercise
* Offering comprises approximately 931,121 units at a price of $1.96 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,825,000
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film