April 5 Cover 50 SpA:

* FY preliminary revenues of about 25.3 million euros ($26.95 million), up 2.2 pct versus 2015

* FY preliminary net profit at around 4.0 million euros, down 1.8 pct versus 2015

* Board is considering to propose a dividend of 0.5 euro per share, unchanged year on year

* FY preliminary results are unconsolidated