Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 31 Cover-more Group Ltd:
* Expects to lodge copy of court's orders approving scheme with Australian Securities And Investments Commission on 3 April 2017
* It is expected that trading in Cover-More's shares on ASX will be suspended from close of trading on Monday, 3 April 2017
* Court approved scheme of arrangement between Cover-More and shareholders under which Zurich Insurance through unit will acquire all of shares in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million