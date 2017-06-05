June 5 Covisint Corp:

* Covisint corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.04

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.06

* Q4 revenue fell 5 percent to $19 million

* Had $33.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017, compared with $30.4 million at December 31, 2016