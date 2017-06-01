June 1 Cowen Inc:

* Following closing of acquisition of Convergex Group, has made "strategic decision" to discontinue Millennium ATS midpoint matching offering

* Millennium's Form ATS has been amended to reflect change and all subscribers and trading partners have been notified of pending change

* All midpoint matching in Millennium ATS will end as of June 23, 2017

* Will continue to operate Millennium Crossing Facility, which is part of Millennium ATS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: