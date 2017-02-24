Feb 24 C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd

* Fy net profit $260.3 million versus $267.6 million

* Fy revenue $5.28 billion versus $5.13 billion

* Board has proposed a final dividend per share of hk$0.016

* "Maintain a cautious outlook for 2017"

* "Animal protein prices in both of our operating markets - china and vietnam - have started to regress"

* "Market condition in Q4 of 2016 is expected to extend into 2017"