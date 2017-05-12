BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* CP, TCRC-MWED reach tentative, five-year agreement
* Canadian pacific- Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance Of Way Employees Division today announced have reached a tentative five-year agreement
* Details of agreement will be presented to TCRC-MWED for ratification by union's leadership
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors