July 21 (Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG

* ACHIEVED NET SALES OF CHF 231.7 MILLION FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017, A 5.5% INCREASE ON THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* h1 Group Ebitda Declining 24.8% to Chf 16.5 Million

* h1 Net Result Improved Slightly to Chf – 2.2 Million

* Expects to Post Higher Net Sales for 2017

* IT IS CONFIDENT OF REPORTING A POSITIVE NET RESULT FOR THE YEAR. Source text - bit.ly/2uFiP35 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)