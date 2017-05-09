BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Cpi Aerostructures Inc
* Cpi aerostructures announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At quarter-end, total backlog was $400.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: