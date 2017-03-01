BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 CPI Card Group Inc:
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $67.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CPI Card Group - for 2017, expect U.S. Debit and credit migration from magnetic stripe cards to EMV cards to continue, but at lower volumes
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees 2017 net sales between $315 million and $340 million
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY gaap earnings per share between $0.22 and $0.32
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.46
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $333.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million