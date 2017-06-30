UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:
* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CPI PROPERTY GROUP RAISES EUR 51.5 MILLION AND ISSUES 515 MILLION NEW SHARES.
* NEW SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED BY CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RAVENTO S.A R.L., AN ENTITY CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MR. RADOVAN VÍTEK
* CORPORATE SHARE CAPITAL THUS INCREASED TO EUR 831.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.