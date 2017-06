March 13 Cpi Property Group SA:

* Announces two real estate transactions in czech republic

* On 7 March 2017 company disposed of Purkynova office building located in Brno, Czech Republic

* On 9 March 2017 company contracted financing of its cpi reality portfolio

* Facility up to CZK 669 million ($26.40 million), contracted with raiffeisenbank, is expected to be drawn down this week