BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Neil Beaumont is joining CPPIB as senior managing director & chief financial and risk officer on July 24
* Ed Cass is appointed senior managing director & global head of real assets
* Geoffrey Rubin is appointed senior managing director & chief investment strategist, to join CPPIB's senior management team, effective July 15 Source text for Eikon:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric, German drugmaker Merck KGaA, and Japan's Canon risk hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators accused them of providing misleading information during separate merger deals.
* GE Healthcare - co, Heartflow entered into global collaboration agreement with goal of increasing clinical availability, adoption of heartflow ffrct