BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :
* Cps announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consumer portfolio services inc - annualized net charge-offs for q1 of 2017 were 7.91 pct of average owned portfolio as compared to 7.57 pct for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg