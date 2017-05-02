May 2 CR Capital Real Estate AG:

* In financial year 2016, the IFRS net profit for the year was up by 28 pct on the previous year at around 2.16 million euros ($2.36 million)

* FY revenue up more than 95 percent at around 17.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)