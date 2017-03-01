BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 CRA International Inc:
* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Cra International Inc qtrly GAAP and non-GAAP revenue up 9.8pct and 11.2pct, respectively, year over year to $79.6 million
* CRA International Inc - expects FY 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $350 million to $360 million
* Cra international inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8pct to 16.6pct
* Q4 revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $350.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries