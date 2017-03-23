BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Craneware Plc:
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term
* $1.5 mln of additional revenue as contract for currently implemented solutions is extended to run co-terminus to this amendment
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis