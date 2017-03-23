March 23 Cravatex Ltd:

* Approved execution of a binding SSHA among co, unit CBL and investor Paragon Partners Growth Fund

* Took note of proposed investment by the investor in CBL

* CBL will become unit from a wholly owned unit of co owing to investor holding minority equity stake in CBL at completion of investment

* To provide co's properties at Nariman point and Prabhadevi to banks as security against granting credit facility to CBL for up to 1 billion rupees